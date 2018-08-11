Menu
AP Not Real News Fact Check Read this Next

NOT REAL NEWS: A Look at What Didn't Happen This Week
Advertisement
Elderly Woman Drug Bust Border KABC-TV

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities seized 92 pounds (42 kilograms) of heroin valued at more than $870,000 from an 81-year-old woman attempting to smuggle the drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border.

KABC-TV reports a U.S. Customs and Border Protection detector dog Wednesday at the Tecate border crossing alerted officers to the driver-side rocker panel of the 2011 Chrysler 200 the woman, an American citizen, was driving.
Officers discovered 34 wrapped packages of heroin from the vehicle’s rocker panels.

The driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents. Authorities seized the vehicle. San Diego Customs and Border Protection Director of Field Operations Pete Flores says drug “cartels will try and manipulate anyone to smuggle their narcotics through the ports of entry.”
___
Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/

Associated Press

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like