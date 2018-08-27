Menu
White House Flags Full Mast McCain Death AP Photo/Evan Vucci

WASHINGTON (AP) — The flags at the White House, which were lowered over the weekend to mark the death of Sen. John McCain, are back at full-staff. The flags at the U.S. Capitol, meanwhile, remained at half-staff on Monday to honor the Arizona Republican, who died Saturday of brain cancer.

President Donald Trump offered his condolences on Twitter to McCain’s family but hasn’t issued a presidential proclamation with an order lowering the flags. The two had a long-running feud. U.S. Flag Code states that flags be lowered “on the day of death and the following day for a Member of Congress.”

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

After Democratic Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts died in 2009, President Barack Obama ordered flags at the White House be flown at half-staff for five days. The White House didn’t immediately respond to questions Monday.

