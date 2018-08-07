Menu
Brady Bunch House For Sale Read this Next

HGTV Bought the 'Brady Bunch' House in a Bidding War with This Celeb
Advertisement
Florida Police Officer Saves Choking Baby

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer is being credited with saving the life of a 14-month-old girl who was choking on a chicken nugget. Dramatic video from a Palm Beach Gardens mall security camera released Friday shows Ana Graham snatching her daughter, Lucia, from her stroller and trying to dislodge the food.

She yells for help, drawing the attention of passers-by and city police Officers Robert Ayala and Rafael Guadalupe.

Ayala grabs the baby, turns her face down and begins striking her on the back. When that doesn’t work, he strikes harder and the nugget pops out. During the July 21 ordeal, officer Guadalupe was calming Ana Graham.

Graham tells The Palm Beach Post the officers are “angels from heaven.” Ayala says his reaction was instinctive from his training.

Read More: Michigan State Police Trooper Revives Newborn Baby

Associated Press

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like