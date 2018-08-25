Menu
Illinois Football Game Gunfire Arturo Fernandez /Rockford Register Star via AP

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A high school football game in northern Illinois was halted after the sound of gunfire outside the stadium sent hundreds of spectators running away and some players dropping to the field for safety.

The Rockford Register Star reports the gunfire happened outside Auburn High School’s Wyeth Stadium in Rockford on Friday night. That there were no indications that any fans were hurt by gunfire, though some people were injured while running away. At least one cheerleader was taken to a hospital.

Gunfire Freeport Auburn High School Football
Arturo Fernandez /Rockford Register Star via AP

According to police, the gunfire apparently came from two vehicles. Police say there’s no indication that the gunfire was connected to the game. But fans and players inside the stadium couldn’t tell where the shots were coming from. Auburn was playing Freeport High School.

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
