HOUSTON (AP) — A sign at a Houston elementary and middle school that sparked criticism on social media has been removed.

The Houston Independent School District says the sign that read, “The more you act like a lady, the more he’ll act like a gentleman,” was removed Friday night. The wall was patched and repainted.

The sign was above a row of lockers in a girls’ locker room at Gregory-Lincoln Education Center, a school covering kindergarten through eighth grade. The sign drew attention on social media after a Houston resident posted a picture of it on Twitter . Critics on social media called the sign “victim-blaming” and misogynistic.

This is the wall at Gregory-Lincoln Middle School in Houston ISD.

It's perpetuating horrible gender stereotypes, shaming women, and relinquishing boys of all responsibility. It's sexist, mysogonistic, and discriminatory! I'm horrified. @shannonrwatts #MeToo #HISD pic.twitter.com/UqjaDlI0ys — lbeckman (@lbeckman) August 17, 2018

This is disgusting. This quote, on the wall of another US high school, is much much better. Source: https://t.co/cLySJlGTeD pic.twitter.com/CLHabYNaA3 — James Maguire (@maguirenumber6) August 19, 2018

Classes have not begun for the semester. According to the district’s website, the first day of school is Aug. 27.