Man Gets 6 Years for Spiking Mother-In-Law's Coffee with Meth
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A southern Minnesota television reporter who wore a “Make America Great Again” hat to a Trump rally that he was covering has been fired. James Bunner was a multimedia journalist for KTTC-TV in Austin. He wore the hat Thursday while covering President Donald Trump’s appearance in Rochester. Images of him wearing the hat began appearing on Twitter on Friday.

News Director Noel Sederstrom says the station does not allow staff members to cover stories while wearing apparel from political campaigns. Sederstrom says Bunner was fired. Bunner doesn’t have a listed phone number and didn’t immediately return a social media message seeking comment Friday.

About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
