Menu
The Latest: North Carolina Flooding To Get Worse Read this Next

The Latest: North Carolina Flooding To Get Worse
Advertisement
San Francisco Statue That Some Call Racist Is Removed KTVU-TV via AP

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 19th-century statue near San Francisco’s City Hall that some said is racist and demeaning to indigenous people was removed Friday and put into storage. A group of Native Americans chanted, beat drums and burned sage as the workers used a crane to take down the statue depicting a Native American at the feet of a Spanish cowboy and a Catholic missionary. It was part of a group of statues depicting the founding of California.

Native American activists tried to have the statue removed for decades. They renewed efforts last year after clashes broke out across the U.S. over Confederate monuments. The San Francisco Board of Appeals voted unanimously Wednesday for the removal of the statue, which had been in its location for 124 years.

San Francisco statue that some call racist is removed
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

“I think we’re witnessing a moment in history where, commendably, San Francisco officials are doing the right thing to help rectify the mistreatment of indigenous people,” Janeen Antoine, who is of Lakota heritage, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “We’re very happy this is finally happening after decades of work and struggle from the native community.”

The statue will be staying in storage until officials decide what to do with it, said San Francisco’s Arts Commission spokeswoman Kate Patterson. Several entities including a California museum have expressed interest in housing it, Patterson said.

Watch: Why are people wrapping their car keys in foil?

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like