Menu
Hunter Tree Stand Read this Next

Hunter Who Hung Upside-Down in Tree for 2 Days in Coma
Advertisement
Minot North Dakota Kim Fundingsland/Minot Daily News via AP

RUSO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota‘s smallest incorporated city was on the verge of dissolving after the death of its longtime mayor, but now it’s rebounding. The Minot Daily News reports the McLean County community of Ruso expects to soon double its population — from two residents to four.

Ruso was on the verge of disincorporation following 86-year-old Bruce Lorenz’s July death, which dropped its population to two. State law says it takes a minimum of three residents for a community to be incorporated. The city discovered Greg Schmaltz qualifies as a resident because he has a Ruso mailbox and checks on his horses and chickens there daily.

Schmaltz and his wife, Michelle Schmaltz, currently live in Velva but plan to move to Ruso later this year. He’s expected to become mayor Sept. 6.

Watch: This Elderly Couple Is Celebrating 65 Years

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Associated Press

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like