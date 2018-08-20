Menu
88 Year-Old Florida Man Burns Raccoon Alive Over Eating Mangos Read this Next

88 Year-Old Florida Man Burns Raccoon Alive Over Eating Mangoes
Advertisement
Texas Priest Fleas Molestation-Allegations Catholic Diocese of Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas priest who’s accused of molesting teens and stealing from his parish has gone missing. The Dallas Morning News reports that St. Cecilia Catholic Church officials believe the Rev. Edmundo Paredes may have fled to his native country of the Philippines.

Bishop Edward Burns says Dallas police have found the sexual allegations to be credible. The church first began investigating Paredes in May 2017 over allegations he stole $60,000 to $80,000 in cash. Burns says Paredes admitted to the financial misconduct and was suspended from the ministry and removed from the church in June 2017.

Church officials then received allegations in February that Paredes molested three teenage boys more than a decade ago. Burns says the Catholic Church is hiring private investigators to find Paredes.

Watch: The 10 Best Burgers in Texas

Associated Press

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like