Man Says He's an Escaped Inmate's Twin, Not the Fugitive Himself
Ball Python SUV Wisconsin Omro Police Department via AP

OMRO, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin motorist was having car trouble when he pulled over to find a slithering surprise. Chris Nguyen opened the hood of his mother’s SUV. Inside, he found a 4-foot-long ball python. Police in Omro responded. They tried to wriggle the snake free and called Menasha snake rescuer Steve Keller for help.

WLUK-TV reports it took hours to free the snake, which had wrapped itself around the engine. The snake’s owner said it had been missing for more than a month. It’s illegal to have such a snake in Omro, so the owner was fined $313.

Wayward Python
Omro Police Department via AP

Police say they’ll dismiss the ticket if the owner pays for the SUV’s damages, which fittingly include a displaced serpentine belt. Keller says he’ll adopt the python.
___
Information from: WLUK-TV, http://www.fox11online.com

