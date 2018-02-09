Menu
An active shooter has been reported at a Georgia nursing home -- here's what we know
At least three law enforcement officers were injured Friday in a shooting in Locust Grove and the suspected shooter killed, authorities said.

Two of the injured officers were deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. The other officer was with the Locust Grove Police Department.

Two of the officers were taken from the scene to a hospital by helicopter, while the third was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Their conditions and the identity of the shooter were not immediately known.

Multiple agencies are investigating the shooting.

Update Feb 9, 2018 12:41 PM EST: Multiple agencies, including the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Locust Grove and Henry County police departments, are investigating. An agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also on the scene.

Update Feb 9, 2018 12:34 PM EST: Locust Grove Elementary School was placed on lockdown due to the police activity. Parents have been notified.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

