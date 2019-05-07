Menu
'C u in Court': Text Messages Now Remind Defendants to Show Up
Authorities in suburban Dallas have arrested a bartender who served drinks to a man who later went to his estranged wife’s home and fatally shot her and seven others as they gathered to watch the Dallas Cowboys play.

Lindsey Glass was arrested last week and charged with a misdemeanor violation of “sale to certain persons.”

The law prohibits the sale of alcohol to a “habitual drunkard or an intoxicated or insane person.”

Authorities say 32-year-old Spencer Hight in September 2017 already showed signs of intoxication at the Plano bar before leaving for the home of Meredith Hight and opening fire.

Spencer Hight was shot and killed by responding officers.

Glass had tried to persuade Hight not to drive and her attorney, Scott Palmer, said her arrest “is not in the interest of justice.”

