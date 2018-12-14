Menu
Woman Sleeps Through Truck Crashing Through Living Room, Barely Missing Her
Bear Attacks Pennsylvania Woman

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A relative says a woman severely wounded by a bear outside her central Pennsylvania home and dragged into a thicket managed to crawl back to her house to call for help.

Sister-in-law Lucinda Yoder tells the Sun-Gazette newspaper that Melinda Lebarron was home alone when she stepped outside Wednesday night to have a cigarette and let her dog out when she was attacked.

Game wardens say she was dragged more than 80 yards (73 meters) from her house in Muncy Creek Township. Yoder says Lebarron crawled back to her house to call a relative for help.

The newspaper reports Lebarron suffered broken ribs, a broken collarbone, multiple puncture wounds and partial scalping. She remained in critical condition Friday.

A game warden says the bear may have been attracted to deer parts, from a recent hunting trip, left near the home. If it can be trapped, wardens say it will be euthanized.

