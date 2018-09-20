130,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Nationally, 1 Death Reported

It’s a bad day for meat lovers. Cargill Meat Solutions is recalling 132,606 pounds of ground beef products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture stated the recalled meat is said to be contaminated with E. coli. The beef products were identified after an investigation into an E. coli outbreak causing 17 illnesses and one death since August 12th, 2018.

E. Coli is a deadly bacteria that can cause vomiting, dehydration, severe stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea. The symptoms occur one to 10 days after being exposed. Most recover within a week, but those with weakened immune systems have a chance of developing a more severe infection. According to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, each patient had consumed ground beef products that were purchased at various retail stores supplied by the company. These items carry and “EST. 86R” label inside the USDA mark of an inspection, and were produced and packed on June 21, 2018.

Federal health officials are concerned some customers are storing the tainted beef in their freezers or refrigerators, and advise anyone who bought the product to throw it away or return it to the store they purchased it from. If consumed, FSIS advises all consumers to only eat ground beef cooked and well done to an internal temperature of 160 degrees.

JUST IN: More than 132-thousand pounds of ground beef is being recalled. Cargill Meat Solutions may be contaminated with E. coli. The items were produced and packaged on June 21, 2018. @WRCB #BREAKING #FirstOn3 #RecallAlert pic.twitter.com/mYSnqDj0Fs — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) September 20, 2018

The following products have been recalled:

3-lb. chubs of “OUR CERTIFIED 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a USE

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case codes 00228749057646 and 00228749002653.

OR FREEZE BY JUL/11/18 and case codes 00228749057646 and 00228749002653. 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 73/27 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case codes 00228749089098 and90028749002751.

11 and case codes 00228749089098 and90028749002751. 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 90028749003536.

11 and case code 90028749003536. 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul

11 and case code 00228749003568.

11 and case code 00228749003568. 10-lb. chubs of “EXCEL CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773.

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749402773. 20-lb. chubs of “EXCEL 81/19 FINE GRIND GROUND BEEF COMBO” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935.

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 90028749073935. 10-lb. chubs of “Sterling Silver CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND” with a

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416.

Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case code 00228749702416. 10-lb. chubs of “CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF CHUCK GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE

GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case codes 90028749802405 and00228749802413.

GRIND” with a Use/Frz. By Jul 11 and case codes 90028749802405 and00228749802413. 10-lb. chubs of “Fire River Farms CLASSIC GROUND BEEF 81/19 FINE GRIND”

with a USE/FREEZE BY: 07/11/2018 with case code 90734730297241

Consumers with food safety questions can call FSIS, who have virtual representatives available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.