Famed evangelist Rev. Billy Graham, affectionately known as “America’s pastor,” left the world Wednesday at the age of 99. His son, Franklin Graham, penned a sweet tribute to his late father on Facebook following the news of his death.





“Where is Heaven?” Franklin recalled his father being asked, to which he then replied, “Heaven is where Jesus is, and I am going to Him soon!”

After acknowledging the death of his father, Franklin expressed that he would be missed by “our family, his colleagues, faithful ministry partners, and, yes, many around the world.”

“But what joy he has to be welcomed by God the Father, and be reunited with my mother in the presence of Jesus who speaks peace to eternal souls,” he added, speaking of his mother Ruth Graham, who passed on in 2007.

Franklin then extended an invitation to those reading the post:

What about you? When you depart this world do you know with certainty where you will spend eternity? You can know this today. Jesus said, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). The One who comforts weary souls has given us this promise, “Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me … I go to prepare a place for you … I will come again and receive you to Myself; that where I am, there you may be also” (John 14:1-3).

Following the news of Billy Graham’s death, tributes poured in from many different sources.

#RIP The Rev. @BillyGraham who touched so many has passed at 99. We got to meet him with my mom and @DebRobertsABC in 2005 during his last crusade in #NYC pic.twitter.com/3sHlOMXQIC — Al Roker (@alroker) February 21, 2018

Billy Graham's ministry for the gospel of Jesus Christ and his matchless voice changed the lives of millions. We mourn his passing but I know with absolute certainty that today he heard those words, "well done good and faithful servant." Thank you Billy Graham. God bless you(2/2) — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 21, 2018

Billy Graham may have been the last high profile bipartisan evangelical leader. Not sure of another leader since him who has had the ear of top politicians on both sides of the aisle. — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) February 21, 2018

Last time I was with Billy Graham, he said he missed his wife, Ruth, and he missed heaven. Now he is present for the great reunion. May we remember his legacy and may we follow his passion for evangelism. — Thom Rainer (@ThomRainer) February 21, 2018

