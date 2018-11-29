Menu
Soldiers Prisoners Child Pornography Read this Next

Prisoners Posed as Underage Girls Online, Catfished Military Personnel Out of $500k
Advertisement
Buc-ee's Bathrooms Instagram/@buceestexas

For those of us who are lucky enough to live in and poop on the roadsides of Texas, Buc-ee’s has long been a treasured road trip stop. The mega gas station is a paradise of smoked meats, candy, treats, barbecue, beverages, and more. I would genuinely do my weekly grocery shopping at Buc-ee’s if I could. I don’t care what amount of punishment buying and eating that much delicious jerky would unleash on my colon.

Though Buc-ee’s is a superstore of snack foods and Texas fare, it may actually be most famous for its legendarily clean bathrooms. Whereas other highway gas stations offer bathrooms that look like or often are former murder scenes, at no point during a Buc-ee’s bathroom break will it smell like there’s a horse is giving birth in a Burger King dumpster.

While Buc-ee’s being neurotic about the cleanliness of their stores and bathrooms gets all the attention, they’re also obsessed with customer convenience. Their newest innovation in pit stop technology comes in the form of “Tooshlights.” Basically, if there is someone in a stall, a light turns on, saving you precious time and the hassle/embarrassment of bending over to look for feet in the stalls. (We all know you’re not trying to be a Peeping Tom… but you still look and feel like a Peeping Tom.)

According to Buc-ee’s, Tooshlights will be installed in all 40 stalls in the Katy, Texas location as well ass the 39 stalls at the Temple Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s says all of their new gas station superstores will have Tooshlights installed upon opening. Other current Buc-ee’s locations will have the Tooshlights installed over coming months.

View this post on Instagram

📍Snack Central, USA #IGbucees Photo via @angiehrnndz

A post shared by Buc-ee's (@buceestexas) on

What does this mean? That you’ll spend less time in the bathroom and more time ordering at their jerky counter. Which in turn will mean that you’ll have to stop at another Buc-ee’s to expel all that jerky. These people are devious geniuses.

Watch: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Buc-ee’s

Rob Fox About the author:
Rob Fox is a writer, comedian, and producer based in Austin, TX. God made him left-handed to hide his own averageness from him.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like