You know what I hate more than cockroaches? Bed bugs! Just the thought of them makes my skin crawl, and makes me want to shower 5 times in a row! So, when I saw this video circling around the internet, I instantly regretted it! The shocking footage shows thousands of bed bugs living in the crease of a bus seat in Philadelphia, just roaming around waiting for their prey! Big NOPE.

Crystal Lopez was taking the 56 bus when she started to feel an itching sensation throughout her left arm. Upon looking through the gap between the seat and the wall, she noticed the tiny bugs crawling around everywhere, and decided to film them, to show the conditions the bus was in. The video has now gone viral, showing the bedbugs crawling disperse around the area, with more and more coming out every second. Lopez immediately notified the driver who quickly pulled over and evacuated the passengers.

Bed Bugs are parasitic insects in the genus Cimex, that feed on blood. Luckily, they aren’t dangerous (just gross) and don’t spread disease, but effects may result in bed bug bites including allergic symptoms and skin rashes. Their color varies between red, brown, or dark yellow and live in crack and creases in and around beds. Yet, despite ether name, they usually infect any area which allows them to feed and are known to crawl out at night and bite exposed skin to feed on blood.

The Southern Pennsylvania Transit Authority already has over 500 buses operating with full plastic interior seating to avoid any more problems like this one and to reduce cleaning times and cost. Meaning, over 900 busses in Philadelphia still have cloth seats. SEPTA stated they are devoting more money each year to reposition its old buses and subway cars to replace the cloth seats with plastic ones.

How to spot bed bugs?

Signs of bedbug infestation include:

Small bugs or tiny white eggs in the crevices and joints of a mattress and furniture

Random bites on your skin

Tiny black spots on your mattress that could be due to dried feces

Mottled bed bug shells, bedbugs shed their skin as they grow

Blood spots on your sheets, these can occur if you kill the bug after it’s fed

An unpleasant, musty scent in your bedroom

How to get rid of bed bugs

Unfortunately, bed bugs are hard to get rid of, one’s best chance of successfully treating an infestation is to call a pest control. They can use an insecticide a steamer or a rapid freeze system that get rids of the bugs.

Some methods of prevention include: