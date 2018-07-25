It’s safe to say that being in a car accident is scary itself, but, even more so when there is a passenger inside. What’s even scarier still? When that passenger is a child.

While we rely on car seats and safety features to keep children safe, there is one small factor parents seem to overlook. Picture this, your child and you are in a car accident, you are unconscious, and your child can’t speak because he or she is too young, now what? How will your child communicate with paramedics?

Kaitlyn Lawson, an EMT with Frankton Ambulance Service in Anderson Indiana, shared a tip on her Facebook to raise awareness for parents. She came up with a simple but incredibly smart solution to this scary situation. Lawson’s tip? Write down any emergency contacts, any medical condition, name, date of birth, medication, and names of parents or guardians on a piece of paper and stick it to the back of the child’s car seat. How clever is that!

This simple hack can help not only your child, but also the person attending to your child, to know who they are and if they need special attention. Since posting the life hack the message has gone viral and has captured the attention of parents who saw the message, but never thought about this potential situation.

Saw this on FB & wanted to share it here!!

As soon as I read this, I made one to stick on my child’s car seat pic.twitter.com/RcG1U6EAkI — Alexis 🌞 (@_AlexisRuth) March 4, 2018

Personally, I think it’s a great idea, guys. Sometimes the kids are too scared to even speak with anyone else except their parents, or just simply can’t speak yet. It’s an easy and quick way to know who they are and who their parent is. I mean, it’s advice from a medical professional, that’s my favorite kind of advice. It should be yours too!

In fact, another EMT Couple shared their advice for making sure a child is properly secured in a seat after they decided to buy a new one for their 4 year old son. Their post also went viral. In it they shared the following car seat safety hacks: