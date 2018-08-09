Menu
Grieving Orca Carries Dead Calf Off British Columbia Read this Next

Mourning Orca Still Carrying Dead Calf Over 2 Weeks Later on 'Tour of Grief'
Advertisement
Woman Finds Dead Husbands Dog Tags Amid California Carr Fire ABC 13 via Marshall Foster, Samaritan's Purse

When the Carr Fire burned down this couple’s River Ridge home, 78-year-old Charlotte Bailey thought she had lost everything. The brave volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse quickly changed that around by helping her recover some of her personal items. Bailey stated she had lived in the house for 27 years with her husband Alan. The couple celebrated 46 years of marriage before he passed away in 2008. Wanting to keep the memories, Bailey created a special drawer of his personal items. As the wildfire consumed her home, she lost all the pictures of her husband in uniform during his time in Korea, and all the letters he wrote before the couple was married.

This week, volunteers from the Samaritan’s Purse helped Bailey clean her property. After an hour of cleaning, a volunteer had a special surprise for Bailey’s, finding her husbands dog tags. Volunteers also found her husband’s graduation ring from the University of Iowa and his glasses. Bailey stated she was going to make a shadow box with them after she cleaned them after these items have helped her grieve. This small find made her feel like she hasn’t lost everything. I’m holding back the tears, what an emotional moment!

Woman Dead Husband Dog Tags
ABC 13 via Marshall Foster, Samaritan’s Purse

The Carr fire burning in Northern California is the fifth most destructive fire in state history and is just one of the 17 fires blazing through the Golden State. The fire, which began on July 23, is almost 50 percent contained, and has forced residents to evacuate the area through mandatory evacuations from fire officials.  The deadly wildfire destroyed more than 176,000 acres of land torched, more than 1,077 homes ruined and killed seven lives.

If you are in the California near the Redding area and would like to help with the Carr Fire, Samaritan’s Purse needs volunteers to help homeowners who lost their homes salvage efforts and clean up the area. For information you can visit https://spvolunteer.org/ or call 410-9702. Homeowners who want the nonprofit’s service can call 768-0739.

Watch: Robin Williams’ 3 Best Impressions

Silke Jasso About the author:
Silke Jasso is a bilingual editor, writer, producer and journalist specialized in online media. Born in Laredo Texas, her previous works include LareDOS Newspaper where she was and editor and writer, and Entravision Communications where she was a Co-Anchor and Multi-Media Journalist for Fox39 News and Univision 27. She recently ...Read more
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like