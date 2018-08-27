A 6-year-old boy from Olympia, Washington, was assaulted after he stood up to a group of kids who were bullying his friend. According to Dana English, when she went home during her lunch break on August 22, she saw her son Carter English, on the front steps of their home, bleeding and injured. Carter stated he was attacked by 7 kids around his age at their Olympia apartment complex. Carter was trying to defend his friend, but the kids turned on him by throwing rocks, hitting him with sticks, and rubbing sawdust in his eyes.

English immediately took him to the Harborview Medical Center, where doctors told the mother he had multiple hematomas on his forehead, a minor concussion, lacerations to his eyelid and eyeball, a fractured elbow, and a broken arm. Carter immediately underwent emergency surgery to pull beauty bark out of his eye, but doctors stated he is still at risk of losing his left eye and will need another surgery on his arm. On August 24, Carter was officially released.

“This bullying needs to stop.” Olympia mom says her 6-yr-old was beat up by several kids when he tried to stand up for a friend. He just got out of surgery where doctors sewed his eye back together. #komonews pic.twitter.com/HqBzDcBo4C — Gabe Cohen (@GabeCohenKOMO) August 24, 2018

Olympia Police are now investigating the case and have identified a 5-year-old boy who they believe started the fight. The case was briefly presented to the prosecutor’s office, and officials are planning to get social services involved. Due to the age of the children involved, the case will not result in any criminal referral. Friends of the family have set up a GoFundme page for Carter to help the family with medical expenses, and have raised more than $13,000.