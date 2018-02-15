Feb. 14 marked a tragic day for the community of Parkland, Florida, which lost 17 people in a high school mass shooting.
As reports were still coming in about the extent of the losses, comedian Chelsea Handler took to Twitter to direct blame Wednesday evening. She said that the event is the doing of “Republicans” and that they have blood on their hands.
RELATED: A football coach is being hailed as a hero for his actions in front of the shooter at Douglas High School
“We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November,” she wrote. “We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands.”
Many people immediately fired back at the celebrity, pointing out the there were mass shootings under President Obama’s administration as well.
Other people criticized Handler for immediately making the story political while families are just beginning to grieve in the tragic event’s wake.
A deeper discussion around the topic of gun control also broke out in the comments.
The massacre is the 18th school shooting in the U.S. so far in 2018.