Feb. 14 marked a tragic day for the community of Parkland, Florida, which lost 17 people in a high school mass shooting.





As reports were still coming in about the extent of the losses, comedian Chelsea Handler took to Twitter to direct blame Wednesday evening. She said that the event is the doing of “Republicans” and that they have blood on their hands.

“We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November,” she wrote. “We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands.” We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November. We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 14, 2018 Many people immediately fired back at the celebrity, pointing out the there were mass shootings under President Obama’s administration as well. I guess there were no recorded mass shootings under the Obama Administration?? Put the glass of vodka away for the evening.. — Un-Named Source (@RealBlueBets) February 14, 2018

These shootings have NOTHING to do with access to guns or gun control or the NRA or anything but one thing everybody ignores because they want to use it for a political agenda only instead of doing something about the real problem which is mental illness and nothing else! — Big Daddy AL (@AllenGodwin) February 14, 2018

Other people criticized Handler for immediately making the story political while families are just beginning to grieve in the tragic event’s wake.

Can't wait for the families to even begin grieving, can you? — Steve (@fiveironheart) February 14, 2018

A deeper discussion around the topic of gun control also broke out in the comments.

I am not a Republican but I am a victim of a violent crime, I have a fire arm for protection. I appreciate the Republicans standing up for my right to carry. What exactly is it that you expect the republicans to do? If a criminal wants a gun, they’re going to get it. Period. — Meenee (@Meenee67) February 14, 2018

The massacre is the 18th school shooting in the U.S. so far in 2018.