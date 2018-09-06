There’s only one legitimate reason to get into a fight at a Chick-Fil-A, and that’s because you’re angry that they still don’t have spicy tenders and spicy nugs, which is a travesty. Typically, though, Chick-Fil-A is tantamount to being the happiest place on Earth. There’s no reason to be angry there.

For whatever reason, though, all the chicken, friendliness, and Chick-Fil-A sauce anyone could want couldn’t prevent this curb-stomping from happening.

This is a physical expression of how every restaurant employee feels during a lunch or dinner rush. Don’t feel too bad for the old guy. Not only does he continue to try to fight in that video, but as you can see at the beginning of this video, he started it.

A fight broke out at the @ChickfilA on Wisconsin Ave. in D.C. Wednesday night between an employee & another man. "This situation does not live up to our brand's commitment to hospitality, and for that, we are very sorry," Chick-Fil-A said in a statement. More tonight on ABC 7. pic.twitter.com/P4oOm1qNMK — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) September 6, 2018

Still… that seemed excessive. There are only so many haymakers to the side of the head a gray-haired old man deserves for attempting to force his way into the back of a Chick-Fil-A and then weakly swinging at someone younger, stronger, and taller. One, maybe? Maybe. But this guy just absolutely wrecks the old man who, to his credit — or maybe due to his level of inebriation (probably this) — takes the beating like a champ. It’s going to take a whole lot more parking lot, paper bag vodka to make that pain go away, though.

And, of course, instead of intervening everyone just watches this old guy’s face get smashed and Snapchats it. Though in fairness to the onlookers I too would not want to get between that face and that fist. Seems like an uncomfortable place. Also, it makes for a pretty great Snapchat post.

Either way, this is quite unbecoming of a Chick-Fil-A employee. The restaurant needs to apologize… by putting spicy nugs and tendies on the menu.