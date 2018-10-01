I know, I know, It’s barely October, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for our Black Friday shopping! Who doesn’t like planning for that perfect gift, am I right? Despite there still being nearly two months left for turkey time, and candy is beginning to be stocked on retail store shelves, BestBlackFriday.com has released a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Several national and regional retailers will be closed on Turkey Day, potentially boosting online sales. This year, Thanksgiving lands on Thursday, November 22, 2018, so you might want to hit up the store on the 21st to see what their specials are. According to Adobe, shoppers spent nearly $2.87 billion online on Thanksgiving last year, 18.3 higher than in 2016. With more stores offering online doorbusters at a similar price, it makes sense people are opting to shop online. Of course, you can always count on your favorite usual stores like Walmart, Best Buy, Macy’s, Target, and Kohls. So, feel free to head on over to Best Buy and get that TV you’ve been eyeing!

So why are these stores closed? Well, despite a tremendous opportunity to make more sales by being open on a holiday, stores opt to close for personal reasons, a common theme being family time. But that doesn’t mean the stores won’t have sales, they will most likely all be posted online, so there is still a possibility you can get numerous discounts. The following stores will be closed:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

Dressbarn (majority of stores)

Fleet Farm

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Music & Arts

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

Happy Shopping!