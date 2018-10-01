I know, I know, It’s barely October, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get ready for our Black Friday shopping! Who doesn’t like planning for that perfect gift, am I right? Despite there still being nearly two months left for turkey time, and candy is beginning to be stocked on retail store shelves, BestBlackFriday.com has released a list of stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Several national and regional retailers will be closed on Turkey Day, potentially boosting online sales. This year, Thanksgiving lands on Thursday, November 22, 2018, so you might want to hit up the store on the 21st to see what their specials are. According to Adobe, shoppers spent nearly $2.87 billion online on Thanksgiving last year, 18.3 higher than in 2016. With more stores offering online doorbusters at a similar price, it makes sense people are opting to shop online. Of course, you can always count on your favorite usual stores like Walmart, Best Buy, Macy’s, Target, and Kohls. So, feel free to head on over to Best Buy and get that TV you’ve been eyeing!
So why are these stores closed? Well, despite a tremendous opportunity to make more sales by being open on a holiday, stores opt to close for personal reasons, a common theme being family time. But that doesn’t mean the stores won’t have sales, they will most likely all be posted online, so there is still a possibility you can get numerous discounts. The following stores will be closed:
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Acme Tools
- Allen Edmonds
- American Girl
- At Home
- AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
- Big 5 Sporting Goods
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet
- Bob’s Discount Furniture
- Burlington
- Christopher & Banks
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- Dressbarn (majority of stores)
- Fleet Farm
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight Tools
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Stores
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Music & Arts
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Patagonia
- Pep Boys
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
- REI
- Sam’s Club
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply Co.
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
Happy Shopping!