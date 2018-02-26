Katy Tompkins couldn’t believe what she was seeing: her daughter gouging out on her own eyes while in a drug-induced hallucinatory state on Feb. 6.





Now Tompkins is speaking out about the horrible incident and the illegal drugs she believes caused her daughter’s bizarre behavior, reports PEOPLE. Kaylee Muthart, 20, put a scare into the residents of Anderson, South Carolina, as she reportedly fought off people trying to help her during the episode.

A team of deputies was finally able to control Muthart long enough to get her aid and place her on a stretcher. She was flown to the trauma unit at Greenville Memorial Hospital, where doctors quickly worked to clean out her orbital sockets to prevent infection. But the damage was severe.

When her mother arrived at the hospital, doctors informed her that Kaylee was completely blind.

“That was a struggle, I can’t even explain that feeling when I found out. It was horrifying. Complete terror,” Tompkins, a mother of seven, told PEOPLE. “I was thankful she was alive, but I knew something was wrong with her.”

About six months before the incident, Kaylee started using methamphetamine, her mother said. Doctors believe Muthart used meth laced with some other chemical on the day of the incident, causing her to hallucinate the world as “upside down” while voices told her to “sacrifice her eyes” so she could enter heaven.

Tompkins said Muthart’s first experience with meth came last year, when she unknowingly used marijuana that was laced with the stimulant. Her family tried to convince her to get help, and Muthart was apparently going to enter a rehab program the week following the eye-goucing incident.

“The day before it happened, which was my birthday, I was getting ready to have her committed, just to get her off the streets and away from it,” Tompkins told PEOPLE. “But I was too late.”

Muthart remains hospitalized for her injuries.