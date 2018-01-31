As President Trump delivered the first State of the Union address of his administration, several viewers couldn’t help but notice something other than his words.
Many, mostly on the right, took to Twitter to do something that hasn’t been done in a while — poke fun at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra tweeted a video of her moving her mouth with an interesting caption.
“Nancy Pelosi playing with her dentures during the [State of the Union],” he wrote on Twitter.
And it seemed that he wasn’t the only one to think similarly.
Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly said that it looked as though there was “something wrong” with Pelosi’s dentures.
In fact, that’s not the only thing O’Reilly had to say about her appearance.
Even Glenn Beck of TheBlaze weighed in.
He too included an observation about her teeth.
Dentures or not, her facial expressions did not go unnoticed by anyone.
In fact, a few others offered very different perspectives.
Pelosi wasn’t the only one to receive such attention.
A rather solemn face on Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also made its rounds on the internet.
RELATED: Nearly everyone stood when Trump shared 2 families’ heartbreaking losses to illegal immigrant violence