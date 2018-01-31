As President Trump delivered the first State of the Union address of his administration, several viewers couldn’t help but notice something other than his words.





Many, mostly on the right, took to Twitter to do something that hasn’t been done in a while — poke fun at House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra tweeted a video of her moving her mouth with an interesting caption.

“Nancy Pelosi playing with her dentures during the [State of the Union],” he wrote on Twitter.

Nancy Pelosi playing with her dentures during the #SOTU as Trump calls for the nation to come together. pic.twitter.com/dAYD2PeQCh — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) January 31, 2018

And it seemed that he wasn’t the only one to think similarly.

Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly said that it looked as though there was “something wrong” with Pelosi’s dentures.

The camera just found Congresswoman Pelosi again. Looks like there’s something wrong with her dentures. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 31, 2018

In fact, that’s not the only thing O’Reilly had to say about her appearance.

Nancy Pelosi looks like she’s sitting on a nail. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 31, 2018

Even Glenn Beck of TheBlaze weighed in.

It is a night of conflict. When POTUS is good and presidential like this , he isn’t as fun to watch. Conflicted. Not happy when he is tweeting and not happy when he is presidential. Biggest conflict, Nancy Pelosi looks so unhappy tonight, it makes me happy.#sotu — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 31, 2018

He too included an observation about her teeth.

#potus #NancyPelosi what’s ya tryin to suck out of your teeth Nancy? — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 31, 2018

Dentures or not, her facial expressions did not go unnoticed by anyone.

schumer doesn't know whether to shit or wind is wristwatch. Pelosi scowling thru everything. It's good that they are the Dean Wormers. good news makes them sad. https://t.co/oDbA0iQy5y — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 31, 2018

In fact, a few others offered very different perspectives.

Next year, Pelosi will be giving Trump this look from Paul Ryan's seat.https://t.co/ZVqXScjzUk — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) January 31, 2018

Pelosi wasn’t the only one to receive such attention.

A rather solemn face on Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) also made its rounds on the internet.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is me thinking about all the things I need to do tomorrow. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/SlXMxVBBqb — Daniella Diaz (@DaniellaMicaela) January 31, 2018

