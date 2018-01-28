A new internet fad involving firearms failed disastrously this week, leaving a 21-year-old man in handcuffs and a 17-year-old boy fighting for his life.





Police say Sherman Lackland, 21, and the teenager were playing a challenge game called the “No Lackin Challenge,” in which participants “get into fake arguments” and pull guns on each other as a test of readiness, at a Memphis cafe on Thursday morning. The game went horribly wrong when Lackland allegedly fired his gun accidentally and shot the 17-year-old in the right side of the head.

“All young kids,” said Ron Eanes, area manager at E’s Cafe. “They were sitting there talking, and they started showing each other a gun and it accidentally went off. Such stupidity. Anybody could get hurt.”

“A real loud bang, then I see the guy across from him fall in the floor,” Thomas Fitzpatrick, who was at the restaurant at the time, said. “He started grabbing him and telling him to get up, and then he was kind of mad and was swinging stools and stuff.”

A witness called police to the scene, and Lackland, who reportedly did not have a permit to carry a weapon, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon. A doctor was eating at the restaurant at the time and tried to assist the victim. The teenager was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was initially in critical condition. His condition has since been downgraded to “extremely critical.”

The “No Lackin Challenge” has been popping up on social media over the past few months, with several videos showing groups of young people drawing guns on each other.

