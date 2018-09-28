Menu
'They Were Laughing': Ford Says Her Attacker Was Kavanaugh Read this Next

'They Were Laughing': Ford Says Her Attacker Was Kavanaugh
Advertisement
Discarded Sex Doll Twitter/@WLWT

“Sex doll in a garbage bag” would be a great name or a metal band, or at least a metal album. A metal break up song? Instead, it’s the subject of an extreme case of mistaken identity.

Someone reported seeing a dead body near Richardson Forest Preserve near Colerain Township, Ohio but clearly they didn’t get out of their car to inspect more closely. That’s fair. If you see what you think is a dead body hanging out of a garbage bag it’s totally understandable that you might not want to hop out and see a someone’s chopped up, decomposing body covered in flies, dirt, and ants. Again, that’s fair.

Turns out, however, that there was no decomposing hooker half-assedly dumped in the forest. It was just an abandoned, life-sized sex doll stuffed into a trash bag. Typical litter.

Police eventually arrived at the scene after county workers initially spotted the doll. They described it as a “recreational mannequin” which is what I too will call sex dolls from now on, even though it’s not entirely accurate since any mannequin can be recreational if you try hard enough.

There has been no word on how the police plan to dispose of the Bang Barbie but my advice would be, “Burn it. Twice.”

Watch: This Elderly Couple’s 65th Anniversary Photo Shoot Will Warm Your Heart

Rob Fox About the author:
Rob Fox is a writer, comedian, and producer based in Austin, TX. God made him left-handed to hide his own averageness from him.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like