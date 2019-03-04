Menu
Deep South Severe Weather Read this Next

Search Continues After Alabama Tornado Kills 23
Advertisement
Dog Bites Boy's Hand Off

Utah authorities say a dog bit off the hand of a 4-year-old boy after he stuck his arm through a fence to try to play with the animal.

Fire department officials in the city of Layton say the child was airlifted Sunday to a Salt Lake City hospital and was in serious but stable condition.

Battalion Chief Jason Cook says the boy was wearing a sock on his hand when he reached through the chain-link fence from his family’s backyard toward two huskies living next door.

His family tried to limit the bleeding until emergency workers arrived.

Cook says the child’s hand has not been found and “may have been ingested by the dog.”

The dogs are in the custody of animal control officers.

Watch: Hundreds of Pit Bull Owners in Montreal Are Being Forced to Get Rid of Their Dogs

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like