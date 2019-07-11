Menu
Walmart Sued for Selling Fake Medicine Read this Next

Walmart Sued for Selling Hippie Medicine in Real Medicine Isle
Advertisement
Dog Attacks Bear Twitter/@News12NJ
Twitter/@News12NJ

A New Jersey man is promising to give his neighbor’s dog a steak for chasing a black bear from his backyard.

Mark Stinziano tells WABC-TV his home security camera captured what happened Tuesday night when the bruin decided to snack on the bird feeder behind his West Milford home.

The video shows the bear pulling down the bird feeder when the neighbor’s dog, Riley, races into the yard. Riley slammed into the startled bear, which scrambled to escape.

Riley’s owner, Alan Tlusty, says his dog always chases the bear whenever he sees him in the yard.
Stinziano says Riley also checks on his children when they’re in the pool.

Watch: TWO BLACK BEARS DUKE IT OUT IN MAN’S FRONT YARD

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like