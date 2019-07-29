Menu
Speeding Hot Wings Poop Pants Read this Next

Teen Pulled Over Doing 100 MPH Tells Cop He Ate Too Many Hot Wings, Was Going to Poop His Pants
Advertisement
Driver Killed When Flying Deer Crashes Through His Windshield Youtube/Jason Asselin
Youtube/Jason Asselin

State police say a deer struck by a car in western Pennsylvania went airborne and through the windshield of an SUV, killing an Ohio man driving the SUV.

The crash occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday on Route 68 in Connoquenessing.

Authorities say 53-year-old Anthony McCoppin, of Blawnox, was driving eastbound when he hit the deer. The animal went airborne, directly into the path of the westbound SUV driven by 73-year-old Michael Modjallal, 73, of Akron, Ohio.

The deer hit the upper windshield of Modjallal’s SUV and went into the vehicle, causing fatal injuries to Modjallal. A passenger in his SUV, 70-year-old Lucia Modjallal of Akron, was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries.

McCoppin wasn’t hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Watch: Deer That Were Scared Out of Their Minds on an Iowa Bridge Made the Saddest Decision

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like