Menu
Parents Furious After Video Shows Texas Daycare Worker Pulling 3-Year-Old's Hair to Force Her To Eat Read this Next

Parents Furious After Video Shows Texas Daycare Worker Pulling 3-Year-Old's Hair to Force Her To Eat
Advertisement
emotional support alligator AP

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man says his emotional support alligator helps him deal with his depression.

Sixty-five-year-old Joie Henney, of York Haven, says his registered emotional support animal named Wally likes to snuggle and give hugs, despite being a 5-foot-long alligator. Philly.com reports Henney says he received approval from his doctor to use Wally as his emotional support animal after not wanting to go on medication for depression.

(Ty Lohr/York Daily Record via AP)

Wally was rescued from outside Orlando at 14 months old. Henney says Wally eats chicken wings and shares an indoor plastic pond with a smaller rescue alligator named Scrappy.

(Ty Lohr/York Daily Record via AP)

Henney acknowledges that Wally is still a dangerous wild animal and could probably tear his arm off, but says he’s never been afraid of him.

Watch: Slobbery Smooches: Why Does My Dog Love to Lick Me?

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like