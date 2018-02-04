An elementary school in New York has found itself in the middle of controversy over a father-daughter dance.

As the New York Post explains, the Department of Education passed rules in 2017 calling on schools to get rid of “gender-based” practices that did not serve a “clear” educational purpose. Because of this policy, PS 65 postponed a father-daughter dance set to occur this month.





The decision was made after the PTA questioned whether or not the dance was a violation of the DOE’s policy.

“Until we understand what we are legally permitted to do, we need to table this event,” explained PTA president Toni Bennett in a private Facebook group.

Since then, the Post reports, the PTA rescheduled the event for a gender-inclusive parent-student dance in March. Several parents have accused political correctness of ruining their dance.

“They’re trying to take away everything that everybody grew up on and has come to know, and I don’t think it’s fair or right,” said Matthew West, 32. The father of two students added, “They should leave it the way it was — father-daughter, mother-son.”

“It’s not fair at all,” said Jose Garcia, 37. “I have nothing against no one but I don’t think that it should affect the school, or the kids for that matter.”

Garcia has accompanied to his daughter to two father-daughter dances in the past.

Others took a more direct approach while confronting what they believed to be political correctness.

“All this gender crap needs to just stop,” criticized Akaia Cameron. She said her daughter had a good time with her father at a dance the year before.

Parents criticized any assertion that the school had a gender issue, citing a mother-son bowling event in 2017 to make their point.

