Cheesecake Factory fans rejoice! Starting this week, you’ll be able to enjoy one of the restaurant’s staples in the comfort of your own home.





The chain has announced that it’s rolling out its beloved and popular brown bread to grocery stores nationwide. Even better, the bread will be available to customers and Cheesecake Factory lovers for purchase in three different forms.

Now, when you visit your local grocery store’s bakery section, you can pick up an eight-pack of heat-and-serve dinner rolls, a two-pack with mini baguettes or pre-sliced sandwich loaves. Plus, the famous brown bread will be offered at an affordable price with the rolls and baguettes at a suggested price of $3.49 and the sandwich loaves going for just slightly more at $4.49 a pop.

What's better than Brown Bread? Brown Bread at home. Check out @foodandwine's article to find out how you can get yours: https://t.co/uFWtvjhEre — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) January 22, 2018

Not only will the bread not break the bank, it won’t cause you to break your diet either. The bread made from whole wheat flour is similar in calorie count to bread from other brands, coming in at just 110 calories per dinner roll and a measly 80 calories per loaf slice.

Worried that the bread might not taste just as good as it does in the restaurant? Worry no more, because those who have tried it have confirmed that its just as soft, chewy and slightly sweet as it is when you visit the Cheesecake Factory in person! All you need to do to ensure that the rolls and baguettes are as delicious as you remember them is to heat them up in the oven for five minutes at 350 degrees. Once they’re done, top them with butter or your favorite spread to add a little extra flavor.

Real Cheesecake Factory fans may already be aware, but the brown bread is part of the restaurant’s Cheesecake Factory At Home line, which includes several other products — cheesecake mix, coffee creamer and chocolates — that are available at grocery stores near you.

