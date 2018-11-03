Menu
Priest Read this Next

17-Year Old Alter Girl in Relationship with Priest, Found Pregnant
Advertisement
Digging soil with shovel

LAKE GROVE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York family says they’ve found human bones beneath their basement, and they believe the remains are those of their patriarch who disappeared half a century ago.

Steven Carroll, 61, and his brother Michael Carroll, 57, said their family had tried just about everything to find out what happened to their father, George Carroll, who disappeared in 1961.

The missing man’s wife, Dorothy Carroll, who died in 1998, had only told her children that “he went out and just never came back,” Michael Carroll told Newsday .

Michael Carroll had bought the house, located in the village of Lake Grove, from his mother in the 1980s. He started excavating a few years ago, in hopes of solving the mystery, but stopped, fearing structural damage.

A sister summoned paranormal investigators, who said there was an “energy” in the home, he said. Other people, including a psychic, felt that George Carroll was somewhere in the basement.

Ground-penetrating radar indicated there was something about 5 feet below the surface.

Michael Carroll’s adult sons started their own digging a few months ago. They say they found the bones on Tuesday night.

Investigators will use dental records, if available, and DNA testing in an effort to confirm whether the bones are George Carroll’s. That could take months, Suffolk County Chief of Detectives Gerard Gigante said on Thursday. Police don’t think Carroll was ever reported missing, but they’re scouring old records.

The family may never know how he died, said Steven Carroll, but “…if it is George Carroll, we can now give him a proper burial.”

___

Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com

Watch: Guess These Country Stars from Their Childhood Photos

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like