A Phoenix father is accused of beating a man to death after the man allegedly tried to force his way into a bathroom stall occupied by his teenage daughter. Authorities stated the incident occurred on August 2, after 40-year-old Melvin Harris drove to a convenience store to pick up his daughter and two friends. His daughter then told him a man tried to enter her bathroom stall by barging in the restroom and shaking the stall door. The daughter identified the man to Harris, and he proceeded to tell store employees.

According to reports, Harris had met the man, identified now as Leon Leevon Armstrong, earlier that night, when he asked Harris for money. A security guard told Harris that the situation would be handled, but Harris decided to take the matters into his own hands after he saw no reaction from the guard. Harris approached the man and allegedly punched him in the face. The police report states witnesses saw Harris beating and kicking the man, while the victim was on the ground moaning.

Harris told police the victim had struck him first, and he didn’t remember striking the victim after the man had fallen to the ground. The victim was hospitalized with brain injuries and a broken nose, where he later died due to the severity of his injuries. After an investigation, authorities found Armstrong has his own criminal history of shoplifting, obstruction police, and trespassing. As for Harris, he is now facing a second-degree homicide charge for the man’s death and is being held on a $100,000 bond.