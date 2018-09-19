We all know the father-daughter dance at a wedding is pretty much the most emotional moment. I mean, if you’re anything like me, you’re crying from the minute it starts to the minute it ends. No shame in that. But, I have to say, there’s always that one wedding where someone stirs the pot and puts a little twist to it. Just like with this amazing father and daughter duo.

Mikayla and Nate clearly know how to put on an unforgettable show, because I couldn’t stop crying… from laughter. This duo went out with a bang and danced to everything from pop, rock, funk, jazz, you name it, it’s there! The video begins with both father and daughter gracefully dancing to the beautiful “Butterfly Kisses”, as the guests start to tear up at the tender moment. BUT, the dancers (because that is what they are after watching this), immediately stop as the music comes to a screeching halt, transitioning to MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This”.

The dad immediately whips out two pairs of glasses, and the two go full ‘Hammer Time’ mode, hammering their way across the dance floor. From the hip swinging to booty shaking, to the running man, it’s safe to say the duo kill it on the floor. Honestly, I’m pretty impressed with the dad’s moves, he dances better than I do! I mean, do you think he took lessons? He had to, right!

According to Mikayla’s friend, who uploaded the video to YouTube, the father wanted to post the wedding video to show all dad’s “to never pass up a chance to dance with their daughters.” The dance was a way to treat his daughter how she should be treated, “as a princess”. Although this is pretty much the best video I’ve seen involving ‘nontraditional’ father-daughter dances, I’m surprised how many I saw on YouTube. Apparently, it’s a thing to go to the dark side and dance the night away! Check out some of my favorites below!