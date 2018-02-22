A student who survived last week’s tragic shooting at a Florida high school joined Fox New’s “The Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday to call out the mainstream media for focusing on gun control in the wake of the tragedy and ignoring the “conservative” side of the issue.





“I definitely think it is a youth movement, but I feel like not all the youth is being listened to. I feel like the conservative side of it is being ignored, it’s just pushing gun control,” Brandon Minoff, 18, said. “It’s been a week. We are still mourning the loss of our loved ones and they are just still talking about what guns to outlaw, the kind of laws to create. Seventeen people just died at the hands of a human. Humans control guns.”

The teenager went on to say that he “wholeheartedly believe[s] that the media is politicizing this tragedy.”

“It seems that gun control laws is the major topic of conversation rather than focusing on the bigger issue of 17 innocent lives being taken at the hands of another human,” he said.

Minoff admitted that his fellow students mean well and are passionate about the gun reform debate, but added that they’re are many of them on both sides of the aisle. While dozens of his classmates have made waves in the media by demanding stricter gun laws, he doesn’t believe all of the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School share that desire — and he blamed the media for failing to cover their perspective.

“I know many people who are pro-gun and others who support gun control, but it seems that the media is specifically targeting those in support of gun control to make it seem as if they are the majority,” he said. “And the liberal news outlets are the ones that seem to make the bigger effort to speak to these people, and I’m talking from experience.”

In recent interviews with other outlets, Minoff expressed the same concerns.

“After getting home Wednesday night, three hours after the shooting took place, sitting on the couch and putting on the news, it pained me to hear conversations of gun control laws as I had just luckily escaped one of the deadliest school shootings in US history,” he told MSNBC. “And all day Thursday, CNN was interviewing gun experts and specialists to brainwash the audience that gun control is a necessity. They even have an army of my classmates trying to persuade other students that guns are unnecessary and should be illegal.”