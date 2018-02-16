The mother of a victim of this week’s tragic shooting at a Florida high school has revealed the extent of her daughter’s horrific injuries, calling her survival a “miracle.”





“I have to thank my Lord and Savior for sparring my daughters [sic] life today,” Missy Cantrell Wilford wrote of her daughter Madeleine in an emotional Facebook post, according to several outlets. “I feel [b]lessed beyond words, knowing that many didn’t survive.”

RELATED: The FBI admits that they dropped the ball on the Parkland, Florida shooter

She then went on to share an update on her daughter’s health, revealing that she is in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Among them include a bullet that went through her back and crushed her ribs and pierced her right lung and her stomach, several that went through her shoulder and right arm.

“The surgeons didn’t know how many exactly, but she is alive which is a miracle,” Wilford said.

Her daughter has since undergone three surgeries after losing a significant amount of blood. While she’s currently on a ventilator, Madeleine is expected to “recover over time.” A friend of the Wilford’s set up a GoFundMe account in support of Madeleine and her recovery process, which has so far raised over $33,000.

RELATED: Law enforcement reportedly made a shocking number of visits to the home of Florida school shooter

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida wearing a gas mask and carrying smoke grenades. He allegedly pulled the fire alarm in order to create chaos and panic before opening fire on students, teachers and faculty members with an AR-15 and multiple rounds of ammunition as they spilled out into the hallways. 17 people were fatally shot with over a dozen injured. Cruz was arrested and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder and is currently being held in custody without bond.