Menu
insurance fraud Read this Next

Watch: Man Caught Faking His Fall Before Filing Insurance Claim
Advertisement
Gladys Knight Super Bowl YouTube

ATLANTA (AP) — Gladys Knight says her singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl will bring people together.

NBC’s “Today” show reported Friday that Knight wrestled with whether to join a boycott over the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick, the former quarterback who protested racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

Kaepernick attorney Mark Geragos said the performers are “crossing an intellectual picket line; they’re saying to themselves, ‘I care more about my career than whether what I’m doing is right.'”

Knight said she’s been working for civil rights and singing the anthem since she was a little girl.

Knight says everyone has an opinion, “but once we get into that love thing, it all comes together and goes wherever and we end up clapping and having a good time.”

Watch: 21 Super Bowl Food Recipes That’ll Surely Score a Touchdown on Sunday

Author placeholder image About the author:
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Our teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. We provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
View More Articles

Stories You Might Like