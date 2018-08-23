There’s nothing like the sweet smell of mountain air when you arrive in Colorado, followed by the gorgeous sight of the Rocky Mountains and… the oodles of topless women and men at Skyline Park. Or, that’s what you might think if you arrive in Colorado’s capital on Sunday, August 26, when GoTopless is planning their annual protest. The group planned their annual GoTopless Day Parades nationwide on Sunday, August 26 because it’s the nationally recognized date of Women’s Equality Day in the United States.

The protest is held to take a stand against unjust double standards and body commercialization, per the Facebook description of the Denver event. Essentially, the protest is meant to question gender equality in the United States by using topless equality as the issue at hand. Get ready for GoTopless Day 2018, y’all, and free the nipple!

Colorado isn’t the only place the protest is being held, either. On the Go Topless website, you can check out the 2018 BoobMap that lists each city where a topless protest is being organized so you can join. Of course, these cities are within compliance of their topless status and topless laws.

Here’s the full list of cities where you can join the celebration of female toplessness. Note that this event isn’t meant for bystanders to ogle female breasts, and if you have trouble seeing female breasts in real life to stare at, that is why we have legal pornography.

Sunset Beach, California

Denver, Colorado

Maui, Hawaii

Chicago, Illinois

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Columbia, Missouri

Springfield, Missouri

Hampton Beach, New Hampshire

Rochester, New Hampshire

Buffalo, New York

New York City, New York

Asheville, North Carolina

Eugene, Oregon

Madison, Wisconsin

Bremerton, Washington

If you’re frowning upon this idea, I’ll pitch you this meatball right over home plate: when you take away the taboo of something, you’re able to set healthy boundaries because it’s no longer hidden or illegal. The mystery is, then, gone. Imagine that! Have fun with that gem in the comments.

If you’re attending, don’t forget a historic group shot! And enjoy the live music. Most of these local events can be found through Facebook pages and offer everything from food trucks to family-friendly entertainment. To learn more about GoTopless’ cause, visit gotopless.org.