The father of one of the 17 victims of last week’s Florida high school shooting is facing backlash days after his daughter’s death because he was seen wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt.





Before Andrew Pollack received the unfathomable news that his 18-year-old daughter Meadow had been fatally shot by 19-year-old gunman Nikolas Cruz at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day, he frantically searched for her for hours. During that time, he happened to be wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt, and when his photo started making its rounds online, many people sent hateful comments his way on social media.

Here is Andrew Pollack yesterday showing a photo of his daughter Meadow. At that time he was searching for her. Today he said “she’s gone.” #stonemanshooting pic.twitter.com/MJcuCNttt8 — Alexandra Seltzer (@alexseltzer) February 15, 2018

“Is that, no it can’t be….. no, it is…. blood on his hands,” one Twitter user tweeted.

Is that, no it can't be….. no, it is…. blood on his hands. — JohnT (@Mtbbmet) February 15, 2018

RELATED: Mom of Florida school shooting victim begs for the “nightmare” following his tragic death to end

“I’m unforgiveable, but it’s a little hard to feel sorry who supported this administration and its racist and its NRA supporting policies,” another added. “I feel sorry for daughter, but not for him. He probably doesn’t make the connection behind his Party’s policies and what happened to his child.”

I'm unforgiveable, but it's a little hard to feel sorry who supported this administration and its racist and its NRA supporting policies. I feel sorry for daughter,but not for him. He probably doesn't make the connection behind his Party's policies and what happened to his child — Leonard James (@James36Leonard) February 15, 2018

“Sorry for his daughter but wearing a shirt for a politician who will do absolutely nothing in response to his daughter’s death is very ironic,” a third person wrote as the hateful remarks continued:

Sorry for his daughter but wearing a shirt for a politician who will do absolutely nothing in response to his daughter’s death is very ironic. — Mark Edwards (@MarkEdwardsATL) February 15, 2018

I feel empathy for his daughter – but not him. — Amoreena (@lilblondeduck) February 15, 2018

Sorry for his loss! He voted for a man who had no gun control plans. Trump even reversed the one Obama had in place. Funny how life works, you don’t think that something bad will ever happen to you unti it does. — Oluchi Entertainment (@LifestyleOe) February 15, 2018

Meadow Pollack, a “beautiful girl, inside and out,” was laid to rest on Friday, while her killer sits in jail on 17 premeditated murder charges. She had big dreams to attend Lynn University for college, and her cousin Jake Maisner described her as the “baby” of the family.

“Everyone wanted to protect her,” he said.

RELATED: “You killed my kid!”: Grieving dad brings everyone at his daughter’s funeral to tears with raw emotion