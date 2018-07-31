People displaced by raging wildfires in Northern California, including the rapidly spreading Carr Fire, have been given at least one small comfort in their hour of need: an invitation to Flavor Town.
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, a Northern California native and definitely not a Golden State Warriors bandwagon fan, has teamed up with the Salvation Army, Operation BBQ Relief, The Red Cross, and others to cook for hundreds of displaced residents, as well as firefighters battling the California Wildfires.
This past week the Food Network star and host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives casually took to Twitter to thank other organizations for helping to provide food to the California Wildfire evacuees in Shasta County, California.
Chef José Andrés, who was on the ground cooking in Puerto Rico after the devastation of Hurricane Maria, was also in Redding to help serve firefighters and feed evacuees in the Shasta College parking lot.
Kudos to Guy Fieri, José Andrés, Guy Fieri’s kids, and everyone else helping out the fire crews and displaced residents. Having Guy Fieri cook for me would absolutely, one hundred percent help dull the pain of having my home and all my possessions destroyed in a fire. There’s nothing like a Jalepeño Popper Burger topped with Dragon Mayo and fried onions, on a pretzel bun, with a side of Korean Chili Fries and washed down with a peanut butter milkshake to take my mind off my homelessness. (But actually that sounds amazing and it would make me feel better.)
This is pretty par for the course for the Food Network Host, who on a regular basis lends his skills, money, and celebrity to charitable causes, and always without making a big deal out of it. It’s the only time the man isn’t loud.
Guy Fieri may, for now, only be the Mayor of Flavor Town, but in the hearts of true red-blooded Americans everywhere Fieri is the Commander in Chief of the United States of Flavor, est. Seventeen Seventy Licks.