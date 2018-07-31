Menu
Homeless Man Handing Out Resumes Gets More Than 200 Job Offers Read this Next

Homeless Man Handing Out Resumes Gets More Than 200 Job Offers
Advertisement
Guy Fieri California Wildfires Twitter/@chefjoseandres

People displaced by raging wildfires in Northern California, including the rapidly spreading Carr Fire, have been given at least one small comfort in their hour of need: an invitation to Flavor Town.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri, a Northern California native and definitely not a Golden State Warriors bandwagon fan, has teamed up with the Salvation Army, Operation BBQ Relief, The Red Cross, and others to cook for hundreds of displaced residents, as well as firefighters battling the California Wildfires.

Read More: Using the Walmart App While Grocery Shopping Gets You Paid (Seriously)

This past week the Food Network star and host of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives casually took to Twitter to thank other organizations for helping to provide food to the California Wildfire evacuees in Shasta County, California.

Chef José Andrés, who was on the ground cooking in Puerto Rico after the devastation of Hurricane Maria, was also in Redding to help serve firefighters and feed evacuees in the Shasta College parking lot.

Kudos to Guy Fieri, José Andrés, Guy Fieri’s kids, and everyone else helping out the fire crews and displaced residents. Having Guy Fieri cook for me would absolutely, one hundred percent help dull the pain of having my home and all my possessions destroyed in a fire. There’s nothing like a Jalepeño Popper Burger topped with Dragon Mayo and fried onions, on a pretzel bun, with a side of Korean Chili Fries and washed down with a peanut butter milkshake to take my mind off my homelessness. (But actually that sounds amazing and it would make me feel better.)

This is pretty par for the course for the Food Network Host, who on a regular basis lends his skills, money, and celebrity to charitable causes, and always without making a big deal out of it. It’s the only time the man isn’t loud.


Guy Fieri may, for now, only be the Mayor of Flavor Town, but in the hearts of true red-blooded Americans everywhere Fieri is the Commander in Chief of the United States of Flavor, est. Seventeen Seventy Licks.

Read More: Apparently Eating Cured Meats Like Beef Jerky Might Make You Go Insane

Rob Fox About the author:

Rare Studio

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

An “In God We Trust” sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student’s grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Florida high school shooting survivor’s idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

Stories You Might Like