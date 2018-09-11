WalletHub released its annual Happiest States in America rankings, determining which states’ residents are the most comfortable and content by factoring three key categories together: Emotional & Physical Well-Being, Work Environment, and Community & Environment.

Spoiler Alert: Hawaii got first place. It’s not all that surprising that living in paradise makes people happy. Not sure a study was necessary.

Here’s an interactive map of America that color codes the states by happiness, as well as the full rankings, below.

1. Hawaii

2. Utah

3. Minnesota

4. North Dakota

5. California

6. Idaho

7. Maryland

8. Iowa

9. South Dakota

10. Nebraska

11. Wisconsin

12. Connecticut

13. New Jersey

14. New York

15. Virginia

16. Massachusetts

17. Washington

18. Colorado

19. Georgia

20. North Carolina

21. Arizona

22. Texas

23. Illinois

24. New Hampshire

25. Kansas

26. Nevada

27. Delaware

28. Montana

29. Florida

30. Pennsylvania

31. Rhode Island

32. Indiana

33. Maine

34. Michigan

35. Wyoming

36. South Carolina

37. Ohio

38. Vermont

39. Oregon

40. Tennessee

41. New Mexico

42. Missouri

43. Mississippi

44. Kentucky

45. Alabama

46. Oklahoma

47. Alaska

48. Louisiana

49. Arkansas

50. West Virginia

Some interesting results here. Idaho seems way too high. Kansas does too, at first, until you realize that it’s right smack in the middle and that’s pretty fitting for the place on Earth that most closely resembles Purgatory. Colorado and Texas, meanwhile, feel like they aren’t ranked high enough. West Virginia is, like Kansas, right where it should be.

Here’s a breakdown from WalletHub of the highest and lowest ranking states for the sub-categories they considered in their overall happinest states in America rankings, including long-term unemployement rate, sports participation, job satisfaction, divorce rate, and income growth.

All things considered, this is still pretty arbitrary. Are you happier because you live in a happy state? Do you even care what state you live in? How was the quality of food not factored into this? That’s about 90% of what makes me happy on a daily basis. If I don’t have good pizza and tacos around me I’m a real grump. Oh well, this is all made up anyway, but I hope your state ranked well.