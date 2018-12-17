Menu
Texas Miracle: 11 Year-Old's Inoperable Brain Tumor Miraculously Disappears
High School Adulting Day Facebook/Bullitt Central High School

A Kentucky high school decided to send its seniors out into the world prepared with more than just a rapidly diminishing knowledge of Algebra and an understanding of American history barely above the intellectual level of either a far right or far left Facebook meme. Instead, Bullitt Central High School, which is in Shepherdsville, just outside of Louisville, Kentucky, is teaching kids real life skills they’ll actually use. Mostly.

Last week, the high school had an “Adulting Day” for seniors, who spent the day taking classes about how to pay bills, how to change tires, dorm room cooking, how to behave during traffic stops with police officers, and about using credit cards and other general finance topics. Seniors also spoke with members of the Army about a career in the military.

The BCHS Family Resource & Youth Services Center brought in expert guest speakers, members of the community who could educate the high schoolers that will soon to find themselves in a dorm room or somewhere else out in the real world, about what they’ll encounter once they get there. In a Facebook post, the Director of the BCHS Family Resource & Youth Services Center detailed the successful day.

The social media post and the Adulting Day idea has begun to receive national attention and largely positive feedback. Still, the idea could use some tweaking. Here are some future ideas for Adulting Day classes.

  • How to Effectively Live Paycheck to Paycheck
  • Pills: Don’t Do Them Recreationally!
  • Domicile Decorating for Straight Men
  • If You Aren’t Going to Cook Anything Real At Least Buy a Rotisserie Chicken and Not Just Frozen Pizzas and Mac ‘n Cheese
  • Condoms: You’re Too Poor to Not Use Them
  • How to Prioritize Paychecks Over Pride

That should take care of them.

An "In God We Trust" sign is causing a serious uproar in one town

Florida teacher arrested for allegedly making a student's grades drop in the naughtiest way

Texas doctor accused of killing a young couple in front of their kids for no apparent reason

A sorority girl overdosed, and police believe the alleged drug dealer knew the dose would kill her

Florida high school shooting survivor's idea could cost his state of Florida a lot of money

