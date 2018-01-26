Hillary Clinton played an active role in protecting a senior adviser to her 2008 presidential campaign after he was accused of repeatedly sexually harassing a young female staffer, according to a new report.





During the campaign, a 30-year-old Clinton staffer who shared an office with faith adviser Burns Strider told a campaign official that the man rubbed her shoulders inappropriately, kissed her on the forehead and sent her suggestive emails. Clinton’s then campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle recommended that Strider be fired for his actions, but he was kept on the campaign allegedly at Clinton’s request.

Rather than removing him, Strider instead lost several weeks of pay and was ordered to attend counseling. The young woman, on the other hand, was moved into a different role. She also reportedly signed a nondisclosure agreement, which prohibits her from publicly discussing the incident. According to the law firm that represented the campaign, Strider’s alleged behavior was reviewed.

“To ensure a safe working environment, the campaign had a process to address complaints of misconduct or harassment. When matters arose, they were reviewed in accordance with these policies, and appropriate action was taken,” the firm said in a statement. “This complaint was no exception.”

Years, later Strider was hired by Correct the Record, a group that supported Clinton’s 2016 run for the White House. However, he only lasted a few months before he was fired for “workplace issues, including allegations that he harassed a young female aide.”

Strider co-founded the American Values Network, a progressive Christian lobbying organization and is considered to be the Democratic Party’s “faith guru.” During his time with the 2008 Clinton campaign, he reportedly sent her scripture readings every morning. According to his Twitter account, the pair have apparently stayed in touch.

