We’ve had the Tide Pod Challenge, the salt and ice challenge and the cinnamon challenge. It seems like every few weeks there’s a challenge teens are trying out just to become a viral sensation and get their 15 minutes of fame.





The latest challenge, which unlike other viral challenges isn’t dangerous, it is posing a problem for workers at craft store chain, Hobby Lobby.

Teens are heading to the craft store floral aisle to show off their photography skills.

The walls of faux flowers are serving as a backdrop for the glamorous shots.

ABC News said that Kelsey Maggart, a professional photographer, is the one who started the latest challenge in January.

shooting in hobby lobby is the new thing now am I right pic.twitter.com/vh3jIISFgf — Kelsey Maggart (@_KelseyMaggart) January 27, 2018

Now feeds are filling with photos from amateur photographers showing off their skills. They’ve also branched out from Hobby Lobby to Walmart and Michaels, ABCNews reported. While the challenge has morphed from #hobbylobbychallenge to #uglylocationchallenge.

spent forty minutes in hobby lobby and made magic ✨ #hobbylobbychallenge pic.twitter.com/PvC6AQAnfy — x (@queenxayla) February 11, 2018

IG vs SNAPCHAT

(tried that “shooting in hobby lobby thing, how’d I do?) pic.twitter.com/h2abgnkgBG — anarkee @WAKANDA (@itsanarkee) January 31, 2018

But the trend is proving to be a challenge for store workers and other shoppers who are having to deal with the photographers crowding the aisles and not putting the floral props back when they’re done, Business Insider reported.

hobby lobby challenge is just super annoying for employees because you’re just in our way. and if you’re gonna resituate the flowers, at LEAST put them back? — hannah (@Iunarvalentine) February 15, 2018

Juuuust a psa: if you do the #hobbylobbychallenge put anything you mess up back where you got it so the employees don't have to do it at the end of the day. Thanks. 👍🏼 — Atsu Himitsu (@AtsuHimitsu) February 14, 2018

hobby lobby workers must be so tired of teens coming in and pushing themselves into the displays of plastic flowers — Barack Obama (@skylanotskylar) February 14, 2018

Y’all better believe I’ll be that person to mess up your #hobbylobbychallenge. I’m just tryna craft here, get out of my way, stop hogging the isles — SB❄️ (@sarabb93) February 15, 2018

the hobby lobby employees when y’all take your photoshoots. pic.twitter.com/eOrjuWugwV — lc (@lauraciok) February 15, 2018