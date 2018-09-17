Have you been noticing more and more mosquitoes outside? Well, there is an actual reason for that! Yes, unfortunately, there is no way to escape them after several have been caught migrating due to the recent weather occurring in Texas. So yes, the mosquito population is on the rise, which means only one thing: get out your repellent.

The unexpected rainfalls have caused multiple residents around South Texas to see an influx of mosquitoes, sharing their experiences on social media. Houston ABC13 reporter Steve Campion and his photographer took to Twitter to describe their encounter, saying how they were swarmed while going outside to report a story. Not only are there mosquitoes roaming around everywhere, but as you can see, some of the blood-sucking creatures are the size of a quarter! YIKES.

Forgive me for the photos. I need to rant for a moment! While shooting a story in San Leon today, I can’t tell you how many mosquitos swarmed @13PhotogReed & me. Every time we hit one there was blood. 🤢 What is going on? 😤 I’ve never seen so many. Is anyone seeing this? #abc13 pic.twitter.com/XaIJw79Gra — Steve Campion (@SteveABC13) September 13, 2018

Why is this happening? Well, when it rains, female mosquitoes take to the stagnant water to lay their eggs. The larvae only need half an inch of water to survive, meaning, with the rainfall rising thought the past few days, water is gathering very quickly and can’t easily evaporate or soak into the ground. This concerns several health experts due to the spread of West Nile Virus.

A case has been confirmed in Sugar Land, Texas after an adult recently learned of the results of being tested at a hospital. Unfortunately, the wet and hot weather is expected to remain for a while, which makes things more terrifying. Usually, the large size of mosquitoes depends on various facets, from the environment to species. Some species are larger and some emerge large, depending on the larval habitats and nutritional resources.

@KPRC2 @KPRC2Britta Us TAMUG scientists in Galveston are astounded by these dinosaur sized mosquitoes. pic.twitter.com/vd3NTMkDmd — IMtz (@CsprsSassyHrly) September 14, 2018

Experts say mosquito season usually dies down when temperatures begin to drop below 50…which all Texans know won’t be for a while. But, no worries, we are here to help as much as we can to avoid you from itching every five seconds!

To avoid mosquitoes, and have a mosquito proof home, the Center of Disease Control and Prevention recommends: