By now, many have seen the Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump impersonators at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Trump and Kim Jong Un (impersonators) meet at the Olympics! Hilarious. #VPinASIA pic.twitter.com/jf9rCQUsTK — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) February 9, 2018





Well, the antics didn’t stop at the opening ceremony.

An Australian man who merely identified himself as “Howard,” who has also decided to enjoy the Olympics by dressing up as the North Korean dictator, made an appearance at the Korea-Japan hockey game on Wednesday.

But his presence caused a bit of a stir when he walked over to the Korean cheerleaders.

Surprise visit from the Kim Jong Un lookalike. Cheerleaders weren’t quite sure what to do. Security guards moved him on. pic.twitter.com/L9Vd5BwAsk — James Pearson (@pearswick) February 14, 2018

It seemed as though they were less than impressed with his ways.

This Kim Jong Un impersonator walked in front of the North Korean cheering squad at the Olympics, and boy were they unimpressed https://t.co/ytFEvBGES5 h/t @yoonjung_seo pic.twitter.com/uVsusPRY2r — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) February 14, 2018

That girl on the right – that look says it all. https://t.co/CM8pmXPlXF — Akiko Fujita (@AkikoFujita) February 14, 2018

While several found it amusing, at least one observer expressed concern.

This is one hell of an Olympics. https://t.co/UId3rh8mfP — Chris Sedenka (@ChrisSedenka) February 14, 2018

Torn between this being a little funny, and this guy just being a massive asshole https://t.co/skWH4Xm1Xt — 🐧 (@DoctorNugu) February 14, 2018

Fun, but I kept thinking one thing: what happens to a North Korean cheerleader who laughs at a Kim Jong Un impersonator when she gets home? https://t.co/1GN5dZboGK — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) February 14, 2018

It was reported that officials with the North Korean government removed “Howard” from the area.

At the united Korea vs Japan womens' hockey game, an apparent Kim Jong-un impersonator starts dancing in front of North Korean cheerleaders. Apparent employees of the DPRK push him aside. He's now sitting nearby giving interviews (in English) pic.twitter.com/PeVJYtri5Y — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) February 14, 2018

Kim Jong Un impersonator now shaking hands as he is escorted out. pic.twitter.com/wou2MLCOrw — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 14, 2018

The South Korean police also became involved as the legality and appropriateness of his actions were evaluated.

Police have now surrounded and asked the apparent impersonator to come with him, he says his name's Howard, was just cheering and looks like this, and didn't commit any crime. Refuses to go with them. South Korea police apparently unsure what to do pic.twitter.com/pGzvV0ufcq — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) February 14, 2018

He speaks English with UK accent, no Korean. They've now told him he broke a rule against making political statements. He responds: "I just showed up with my flag and my face… If you don't like my face there's nothing you can do about it, I was born this way." — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) February 14, 2018

They've now taken him into a room in the hallway and closed the door. pic.twitter.com/x2MT4MAVAj — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) February 14, 2018

Seems he was released. Caught him walking out, waving as high school girls laughed. "Cosplay!" they giggled pic.twitter.com/xnFlco2UjC — Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) February 14, 2018

“Howard” conducted a few interviews throughout the ordeal.

He told Yahoo’s Eric Adelson that his goals were to, “Enjoy the game, meet the cheerleaders, which [he] did, and create some good political satire.”

Though he is from Australia, he currently resides in Hong Kong. He is neither Korean nor does he speak a word of the language.

“This is seen as the peace Olympics, so let’s hope that peace endures and those two idiots stop launching missiles and insults at each other on Twitter,” he later said.

As for how he got into political impressions, he explained, “I guess everybody has a cause, you know? I have an advantage to advance this cause. I was born with this face.”

