A Downtown Indianapolis church is making headlines, after sending a message to officials about the nation’s current immigration crisis.

The Christ Church Cathedral celebrated 4th of July by putting up a display of Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus on their lawn, enclosed in a chain-like-fence lined with barb wire. The ‘cage’ is meant to resemble an immigration detention center.

The statues are said to bring awareness to the humanitarian atrocities and protest the Trump administration’s ‘zero tolerance’ Immigration Policy. The nativity’s main message is “Every Family is Holy”, focusing on the Bible and how Jesus, Mary and Jospeh fled to Egypt after Herod ordered the execution of baby boys in Bethlehem.

The Church released a statement through twitter saying, “We pray for those families separated at the border. May God protect them and watch over them.” Along with a comment by Christ Church Cathedral Dean and Rev. Stephen Carlsen reading,

“The Holy Family today call us to stand with all famous seeking safety and a future for children . We will not stand by while children are being taken from their parents. And families are being taken from our communities and congregations. People of good will and faith must not allow this to continue. We must not be divided by race,language or culture, but reach out to care for our neighbors because every family is sacred.”

The movement has made major headlines around the United States on networks such as FOX, NBC and CNN, trending the hashtags “Every Family is Holy.”

The Nativity comes after last week, the Justice Department stated families could be detained for longer than the 20 day limit, requested by a previous court settlement. More than 2,500 children have been sent to detention centers and facilities across the US between May and June while crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border.

Locking up the holy family in “ICE detention” — a bold statement from one of the most visible churches in downtown #Indianapolis on the separation of families at the border. We’re hearing LOTS of mixed reactions from people on the church’s #EveryFamilyisHoly movement @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/ROtOclT8UF — Stephanie Wade (@stephmwade) July 3, 2018

The church stated the nativity will stay on their property as long as it’s needed.