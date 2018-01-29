A sign posted on the marquee outside an Indiana church referencing a solution to sexual harassment has sparked outrage, according to reports.

“Stop Sexual Harassment. Wear Clothes,” was posted outside Emmanuel Baptist Church in Jeffersonville on Sunday, WLKY reported.





“Pretty much any female regardless of shape, size, color, race, what they look like, what they dress like, have been a victim of some type of sexual harassment in the past,” Opal Lavon, a Jeffersonville resident, told WHAS. “So it’s just completely inappropriate and out of line for anybody or any entity to put that message out there.”

The church has been a part of the Jeffersonville community since 1908, according to its Facebook page. The sentiments expressed on the sign, however, angered residents.

“As a mom of two daughters, this infuriated me. As a female myself, this infuriated me. As a human being, this infuriated me,” Jeffersonville resident Allyson Condra told WLKY.

“I mean, would you say that to a 6-year-old girl who has been assaulted when they wear overalls and pigtails?” Jeffersonville resident Madilyn Shipman told WLKY.

A neighbor said the message was removed by the pastor just after 9:30 p.m., WLKY reported.

The pastor told WHAS he does not know who put the message up and said he did not approve it.