Menu
Rogers Read this Next

Mister Rogers is getting the silver screen treatment, and a beloved actor has been chosen to play him
Advertisement

A sign posted on the marquee outside an Indiana church referencing a solution to sexual harassment has sparked outrage, according to reports.

“Stop Sexual Harassment. Wear Clothes,” was posted outside Emmanuel Baptist Church in Jeffersonville on Sunday, WLKY reported.


“Pretty much any female regardless of shape, size, color, race, what they look like, what they dress like, have been a victim of some type of sexual harassment in the past,” Opal Lavon, a Jeffersonville resident, told WHAS. “So it’s just completely inappropriate and out of line for anybody or any entity to put that message out there.”

The church has been a part of the Jeffersonville community since 1908, according to its Facebook page. The sentiments expressed on the sign, however, angered residents.

“As a mom of two daughters, this infuriated me. As a female myself, this infuriated me. As a human being, this infuriated me,” Jeffersonville resident Allyson Condra told WLKY.

“I mean, would you say that to a 6-year-old girl who has been assaulted when they wear overalls and pigtails?” Jeffersonville resident Madilyn Shipman told WLKY.

A neighbor said the message was removed by the pastor just after 9:30 p.m., WLKY reported.

The pastor told WHAS he does not know who put the message up and said he did not approve it.

Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
View More Articles

Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Advertisement

Rare Studio

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is stepping down in a major shakeup

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is stepping down in a major shakeup

The Koch brothers are about to launch a new criminal justice reform project

The Koch brothers are about to launch a new criminal justice reform project

A male nurse molested sedated female patients, and a simple background check would have revealed his past

A male nurse molested sedated female patients, and a simple background check would have revealed his past

Everyone’s favorite Cheesecake Factory must-have is coming to a grocery store near you very soon

Everyone’s favorite Cheesecake Factory must-have is coming to a grocery store near you very soon

The creepy way the accused “torture house” mom reportedly watched her son’s every move at school

The creepy way the accused “torture house” mom reportedly watched her son’s every move at school

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement